Sanford celebrates heritage with grand reopening of historic Mayfair Country Clubhouse

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford celebrated a piece of history with the unveiling of a restored landmark, the Mayfair Country Clubhouse, which first opened in 1922.

The Mayfair Country Clubhouse has been a significant part of Sanford’s history, with its golf course having hosted legends such as Arnold Palmer.

The restoration of this nearly century-old landmark marks a momentous occasion for the city.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was performed by Willie Miller, a former caddy who began working at the clubhouse at age 15, during a time when he wasn’t allowed inside the building.

The restored Mayfair Country Clubhouse stands as a testament to Sanford’s rich history and dedication to preserving its landmarks for future generations.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group