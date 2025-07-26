Sanford expands Veterans Memorial with $50 personalized engraved bricks to honor veterans

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford is expanding its Veterans Memorial with personalized engraved bricks to honor veterans.

Residents may buy an engraved brick for $50, to be installed at the Sanford Veterans Memorial. SANFORD

The initiative enables families to honor their loved ones’ service by personalizing the memorial.

The engraved bricks serve as a durable tribute to veterans, adding to the existing memorial site.

YOU CAN FIND MORE INFO BELOW:

