Sanford expands Veterans Memorial with $50 personalized engraved bricks to honor veterans

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford is expanding its Veterans Memorial with personalized engraved bricks to honor veterans.
Residents may buy an engraved brick for $50, to be installed at the Sanford Veterans Memorial. SANFORD
The initiative enables families to honor their loved ones’ service by personalizing the memorial.
The engraved bricks serve as a durable tribute to veterans, adding to the existing memorial site.
