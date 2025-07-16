Sanford hosting workshops on Community Development Block Grants

SANFORD, Fla. — The city of Sanford is hosting a series of opportunities to learn about and apply for funding through the city’s Community Development Block Grant program.

The sessions are aimed at residents, nonprofits and local business owners who wish to learn about grant eligibility.

All workshops will be held at the first floor commission chambers at Sanford City Hall.

The first workshop will be on July 21 at 9–10:30 a.m. or 3–4:30 p.m. It will be for 501(c)(3) nonprofits seeking 2025–2026 CDBG public services funding.

The second, a public facility session, will be on July 22 at 9–10:30 a.m. or 4–5:30 p.m. This is to share input on neighborhood needs and public facility improvements.

The final one will be an economic development workshop for property and business owners. It will be on July 23 at 9–10:30 a.m. or 4–5:30 p.m. This one is required for businesses applying for the Facade Improvement Program.

