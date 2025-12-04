Sanford issues boil water notice

SANFORD, Fla. — The City of Sanford said residents are under a precautionary boil water notice following an unplanned water service interruption on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the affected areas include Fire Station #41, Don Knight, SR 46 to South of Celery Ave, Brisson Ave crossing E. Lake Mary Blvd, Sterling Meadows, Kings Crossing Shopping Center, Millennium Middle School, Midway Elementary School, Galileo School, and the Midway-Canaan area.

Residents are advised to boil water for at least one minute before using it for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes, or alternatively, use bottled water.

The precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the issue is resolved and tests confirm the water is safe to drink.

The City of Sanford is actively flushing and sampling the water to ensure safety.

Residents can check if their area is affected by viewing the map provided by the city.

For updates, residents can contact the City of Sanford Information Line at (407) 688-5115.

