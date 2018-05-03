  • Sanford man accused of exposing himself to boy who was walking to school

    SANFORD, Fla. - A 23-year-old man was arrested Wednesday, hours after he exposed his genitals to a 12-year-old middle school student who was walking to school, the Sanford Police Department said.

    The student told a school resource officer that he was approached by a stranger between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday near the Lake Jennie apartments, police spokeswoman Bianca Gillett said.

    "The suspect asked the victim to look at his phone, then grabbed the victim’s arm and pulled him to a nearby stairwell area," Gillett said. "The male, later positively identified as Caleb Tyrone Graham, pulled down his pants, exposing his genitals to the victim. The victim then ran from the area."

    Investigators said they believe there could be other similar incidents involving Graham that haven't been reported.

    "Any crime involving the children in our community raises additional worry and concerns," Sanford police Chief Cecil Smith said in an emailed statement. "We want to make sure any other potential victims feel comfortable coming forward."

    Graham was charged with simple battery and lewd act on a minor.

    Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

