Sanford officials to vote on allowing up to six chickens per single-family home

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sanford city officials are anticipated to vote on a proposal that would permit single-family homeowners to have up to six chickens.

The proposed measure would ban the keeping of roosters and the sale of eggs or other byproducts.

Sanford is thinking about this measure because more residents are interested in raising chickens.

The city joins an increasing number of municipalities adopting similar measures to support urban farming trends.

