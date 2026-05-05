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Aviation staffing company offers priority hiring for displaced Spirit workers

APA Services says it has more than 500 open positions across the country

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Spirit Airlines planes
Spirit shutdown FILE PHOTO: Spirit Airlines shut down operations on Saturday, but rivals jumped in to help passengers. (JILLIANCAINPHOTOGRAPHY/Jillian Cain - stock.adobe.com)
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — A national aviation staffing company says it is stepping in to help workers impacted by the recent shutdown of Spirit Airlines.

APA Services announced a “Spirit-first” hiring initiative aimed at placing displaced aviation workers into new roles.

The company says the shutdown has affected about 17,000 employees and contractors nationwide, including aircraft mechanics and other specialized workers.

APA Services says it has more than 500 open positions across the country and is fast-tracking applications for former Spirit employees.

The company says it is offering priority hiring and expedited placement to help workers return to jobs quickly.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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