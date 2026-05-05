Aviation staffing company offers priority hiring for displaced Spirit workers

ORLANDO, Fla. — A national aviation staffing company says it is stepping in to help workers impacted by the recent shutdown of Spirit Airlines.

APA Services announced a “Spirit-first” hiring initiative aimed at placing displaced aviation workers into new roles.

The company says the shutdown has affected about 17,000 employees and contractors nationwide, including aircraft mechanics and other specialized workers.

APA Services says it has more than 500 open positions across the country and is fast-tracking applications for former Spirit employees.

The company says it is offering priority hiring and expedited placement to help workers return to jobs quickly.

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