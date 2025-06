SANFORD, Fla. — The Sanford Police Department is already preparing for next school year.

The department is hosting its CRAM the CRUISER supply drive on June 13.

Officers will be collecting donations of school supplies at Walmart on Rinehart Road from 10a.m.-1 p.m.

Officers will distribute those supplies to children in need.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group