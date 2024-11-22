Sanford police investigate deadly stabbing

SANFORD, Fla. — Police said one person was stabbed to death Thursday night in Sanford.

Around 11 p.m., officers and paramedics responded to area of East 25th Street and Willow Avenue.

Sanford deadly stabbing investigation Sanford police responded to East 25th Street near Willow Avenue Thursday night.

There, they located a person with stab wounds who police said died at the crime scene.

Overnight, Channel 9 spoke briefly to Sanford Police Department and requested information about the people involved in the deadly incident.

Police said crime scene investigators were still working to gather details about the victim and suspect in the case.

