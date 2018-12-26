Sanford police investigate possible shots fired in Walmart parking lot

SANFORD, Fla. - Sanford police are investigating a report of shots fired in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday night.
Police received the report of shots fired before 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart on Rinehart Road.
The scene is still active.
No further details are available.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates.
