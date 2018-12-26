  • Sanford police investigate possible shots fired in Walmart parking lot

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    SANFORD, Fla. - Sanford police are investigating a report of shots fired in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday night. 

    Police received the report of shots fired before 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart on Rinehart Road. 

    The scene is still active. 

    No further details are available. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates. 

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories