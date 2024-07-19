Sanford police use DNA evidence to make arrest 24 years after woman’s murder

SANFORD, Fla. — It’s been more than 24 years since a woman’s body was found in Sanford.

Now all this time later, police said they have her killer in custody.

Police said the suspect, Gray Durrance, was tracked down in the woods in Orange City.

Read: Orange County cold case detectives identify man found shot to death in 1993

Investigators said Durrance was the boyfriend of the victim and one of a few suspects until last month.

The victim is Sherry Holtz, and she was last seen alive in December of 1999, leaving a bar with a couple of patrons.

Read: Polk County deputies solve 1972 cold case murder

Her body was later found in the woods off of 17-92 near the intersection with the 417 offramps.

Police said she was strangled, sexually assaulted and her throat was cut.

Read: Florida deputies hope skeletal remains will help solve 40-year-old cold case

Investigators found a knife at the scene that had too little DNA to test at the time.

Police say they sent it for a new test and it came back to Durrance.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group