Orange County cold case detectives identify man found shot to death in 1993

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County cold case investigators say new technology has allowed them to identify the victim from a decades-old murder case.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a report of skeletal remains found in a wooded area on the northwest corner of the intersection of Heather Road and Dennis Avenue in Orlando.

Initially, investigators were only able to identify the remains as those of a white man and determined he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

However, according to the sheriff’s office, they weren’t able to positively identify the victim, and he went on to remain classified as a John Doe for nearly 30 more years.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office announced that, through advancements in genetic genealogy, they were finally able to identify the victim as then-48-year-old Greg Carpenter.

Deputies say Carpenter was last seen alive on the day after Christmas in 1992 and was reported missing that same day.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office Cold Case Unit say they need help solving the case.

They’re asking anyone who knew Carpenter and anything about his life or the circumstances surrounding his death to call the Cold Case Unit at 407-836-4357.

Information can also be relayed anonymously through Crimeline at 800-423-8477 or online here.

