Sanford residents upset over foul odor from water treatment plant as city repairs equipment

SANFORD, Fla. — Residents in Sanford are frustrated by a persistent foul odor emanating from the water treatment plant near Lake Monroe.

The mayor addressed these concerns on social media, explaining that the odor issue is due to malfunctioning odor control units at the plant.

The mayor stated that there are two odor control units at the facility, but one was broken and subsequently repaired, only for the other unit to fail.

The mayor assured residents that the odor issue should be under control in 4 to 6 weeks.

Residents can expect the odor issue to be under control soon, as city officials work to fix the malfunctioning equipment.

