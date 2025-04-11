Satellite High students show support for teacher

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — This Thursday, a group of Satellite High School students showed their support for AP teacher Melissa Calhoun, whose contract isn’t being renewed.

The students lined up at the flagpole after school and walked together off campus. Brevard Public Schools tells us that the Superintendent made the decision after the district was made aware that a teacher at Satellite High had been referring to a student by a name other than their legal name without parental permission. That’s a violation of Florida law.

Former State Senator and current U.S. Congressman Randy Fine told us, “I don’t know the details of the situation. Like I said, if this is Randall being called Randy, I don’t know that it’s that big of a deal. If it’s John being called Lisa, that’s very different. And so, I hope that the details can’t come out. Because I think the community has worked up about the issue. And I think that needs to be addressed. But I do feel very strongly it is not up to a teacher. It is not to the government to decide what to call It is up to parents. We do not co-parent with the government in Florida. The district told us it found four violations of board policies:

Florida State Statute 1000.071: Personal Titles and Pronouns

Florida Administrative Code 6A-1.0955: Education Records

Brevard Public Schools Board Policy 3210: Standards of Ethical Conduct

Principles of Professional Conduct of the Education Profession in Florida State Board Rule, 6A-10.081(2)(c)(4)

In a written statement the Brevard Federation of teachers told us today, “Educators simply want to do what they love and what they are highly trained to do: teach to the best of their ability, support the best outcomes for their students, and help students thrive. Today, we stand in solidarity with a teacher in Brevard for the actions taken against them for calling a soon-to-be graduating high school senior by the name the student has been known as for most of their high school career.

We are shocked at the superintendent’s heavy-handed decision to essentially terminate a veteran teacher who has inspired and advocated for her community, profession, and students for more than 12 years.

We hope the superintendent will reconsider his decision and ensure this educator’s legacy can continue. Every student deserves to be treated with dignity and respect—they need classrooms where they can learn, grow, thrive, and connect with their educators, peers, and communities. Every educator deserves the ability to do their job without fear of whatever political battle they will be thrown into.”

