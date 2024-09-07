Saturday: Food giveaways in Port Orange and DeLand

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in Port Orange and DeLand will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Saturday morning.

Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

Starting at 9 a.m., Farm Share will visit the Catholic Church of the Epiphany, located at:

201 Lafayette Street, Port Orange, Florida 32127

The event will operate while supplies last.

Also on Sept. 7, Farm Share representatives will be in DeLand for a food distribution.

Organizers said the event is in partnership with The Antioch Church of DeLand.

The giveaway is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. and will be held at:

301 West Beresford Avenue, DeLand, Florida 32720

This event is also first-come, first-served.

Both events will be drive-through style so attendees should arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

To find a food pantry near you, click here.

