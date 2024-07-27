Local

Saturday: Food giveaways set for Port Orange and Clermont

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

Farm Share to distribute food on July 27 in Port Orange and Clermont. (Farm Share)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will hold grocery giveaway events in Volusia and Lake counties on July 27.

At 9 a.m. Saturday, Farm Share will be at the Catholic Church of the Epiphany, located at:

  • 201 Lafayette Street, Port Orange, Florida 32127

See the map below for event location:

Organizers will be handing out fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

Farm Share food giveaway July 27 (Farm Share)

The food distribution will last until supplies run out.

Farm Share will also make a stop in Clermont on Saturday.

Starting at 10 a.m., volunteers will be on hand to distribute food items at East Ridge High School during the Back to School Bash.

The school is located at:

  • 13322 Excalibur Road, Clermont, Florida 34711

See the map below for event location:

Farm Share is expected to distribute food until 12 p.m.

The Back to School Bash is slated to run until 2 p.m.

Farm Share food giveaway July 27 (Farm Share)

