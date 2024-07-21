Scattered rain through Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is much hotter than normal again today.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said a few areas through 10 p.m. will get scattered downpours to cool things off, mainly along and northwest of I-4.

There is a chance for lightning risks of storms developing near you.

Monday will have some late-day storms.

Monday’s highest chance of rain will be on the drive home during dinner time, just after sunset, and again in areas northwest of I-4.

Temperatures in the upcoming week will be in the mid-upper 90s.

