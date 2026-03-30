CENTRAL FLORIDA — After a windy and unsettled weekend, more rain chances are on the way for the work week in Central Florida.

The scattered showers will diminish some this evening, but some coastal activity is possible overnight. Winds will begin to decrease overnight, with lows in the mid 60s.

Scattered showers to continue in Central Florida through Easter Weekend After a windy and unsettled weekend, more rain chances are on the way for the work week in Central Florida.

More scattered showers are likely Monday. Activity will develop primarily during the PM hours as the easterly flow continues. Highs for Monday will be in the low 80s.

The threat for scattered showers continues Tuesday, with the best chance for activity at the coast. Temps for Tuesday will be in the low 80s.

Scattered showers to continue in Central Florida through Easter Weekend After a windy and unsettled weekend, more rain chances are on the way for the work week in Central Florida.

Some drier air briefly moves in for Wednesday. This will lower rain chances and bring more sunshine to the area. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.

Moisture returns later in the week, raising rain chances across the area. Some scattered activity is likely both Thursday and Friday, with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Scattered showers to continue in Central Florida through Easter Weekend After a windy and unsettled weekend, more rain chances are on the way for the work week in Central Florida.

Currently, Easter Weekend is expected to have a few scattered showers and temperatures in the mid 80s.

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