Scattered showers and storms in Central Florida

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

weather 05/19/2024

ORLANDO, Fla. — Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said a front will bring scattered showers and storms through Central Florida.

Some strong storms will be possible in Brevard County with damaging wind and hail.

The front will bring some cooler temperatures.

Sunday’s highs will peak in the 80s.

The 80s will stick around into the early part of the upcoming week.

Temperatures will turn drier and hotter by the end of the week.

