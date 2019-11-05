School district launches investigation into allegations of locker room abuse at Oviedo HS

OVIEDO, Fla. - Seminole County Public Schools has opened an investigation into inappropriate touching inside the locker room of Oviedo High School, following a series of Channel 9 reports.
The investigation into the "code reds" comes after parents came forward to Channel 9 to report about the abuse that they said happened inside the locker room.
"This is much different than a flick with a towel locker room shenanigans," said the mother of a freshman player, who said she pressed charges after learning her son was targeted. "When it comes to touching another boys' private parts, through the clothing or not, that's unacceptable."
Parents told Channel 9 that the practice of "code reds" has been going on in the locker room for at least three years.
The State Attorney's Office is looking into whether there is enough evidence to charge one of the players who allegedly was involved.
The school has already disciplined three players.
The district investigation will be conducted by a former law enforcement detective who works for the district.
A district spokesperson told Channel 9 there is no timetable for the investigation.
