ORLANDO, Fla. — People in southeastern Florida may have recently noticed a foul smell on the coast.

Scientists say Florida could be in for its worst seaweed season ever.

It’s called “sargassum,” and it’s piling up from Fort Lauderdale to Miami Beach.

Researchers at the University of South Florida say this year could bring 40% more seaweed than the last record in 2022.

It’s smelly, itchy, and can even be an issue for those with respiratory problems.

