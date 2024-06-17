Scientists say restoration programs showing significant improvement in Indian River Lagoon

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A new state report shows that parts of the Indian River Lagoon are improving significantly.

The report shows about 4,700 acres of seagrass is growing in the northern Indian River Lagoon and southern Mosquito Lagoon.

The St. Johns River Water Management District is closely monitoring both the presence and absence of seagrass along the 156-mile lagoon.

Scientists from the district say this progress is because of restoration programs.

Officials said there are nearly 70 water quality improvement projects in place and are in varying stages of progress.

