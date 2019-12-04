Scoot over bikes, skateboards: E-scooters to roll out on UCF campus

ORLANDO, Fla. - Students, start your scooters.
The university of Central Florida is partnering with the company Spin to being electric scooters and charging stations to the campus next year.
Spin staff were on campus Wednesday offering scooter safety demonstrations.
Starting in January, for just a couple of bucks, students can use a smartphone app to unlock the scooters and hurry away to class.
The company Spin, which is owned by Ford Motor Company, already has the scooters on 20 campuses – they said with great success.
"The students love it. It's a lot of fun and it brings a lot of convenience to short trips around campus," said John Lankford, with Spin.
The company said its $1 to unlock the scooter and 15 cents a minute after that. But if you park the scooter at a charging station, they said you can get that first dollar back on the next ride.
That, the company said, is a way to cut down on scooter clutter on campus.
Spin is also making a play to put scooters in downtown Orlando, proposing to offer the same cost-rebate incentives to riders for properly parking at a charging station.
There's a final vote happening later this month at Orlando City Hall on whether to allow e-scooter before the city could start signing up vendors like Spin.
