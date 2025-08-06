Sculptor defends controversial MLK statue: ‘Never intended to be… hyper-realistic.’

WINTER PARK, Fla. — An Alabama-based sculptor is defending his latest piece amid mounting criticism by Winter Park community members.

Andrew Luy’s The Ripple, a statue of Martin Luther King, Jr. was unveiled earlier this month in the suburb north of Orlando and immediately drew reactions to its unexpected features.

The statue is visibly out of proportion, with an oversized head, arms and feet. The head is also set slightly forward.

Criticism of the statue grew after photos spread on social media, with some commenters calling it “botched.”

In a letter to Winter Park city leaders Wednesday, Luy said he welcomed the debate, but the intention behind his statue was misunderstood.

“This sculpture was never intended to be a hyper-realistic replica of Dr. King,” Luy wrote, saying his design choices were made through a committee of community members. “Together, we focused not only on physical likeness but on capturing the spirit, message, and enduring presence.”

Luy said the shoes were enlarged after a committee member commented how King had big shoes to fill. The left arm, carrying a book, was enlarged to symbolize the weight and power of the knowledge he held.

He also said the head was enlarged for more practical purposes to maintain visible clarity from the road and for people looking up at the 11-foot-tall piece.

Overall, Luy also said he chose to use simplified forms to emphasize Dr. King’s strength and approachability.

“While it’s natural that interpretations will vary, The Ripple reflects that rich, inclusive process—a shared vision shaped by community, not just a single artist,” Luy wrote, saying he stands by his work.

The statue is part of the remaking of MLK Park, commonly called Castle Park by community members for the shape of its playground equipment, which is also set to be replaced.

A community meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, August 12 to discuss the renovations to the park and how they will honor Dr. King’s legacy, including the statue. It’s scheduled to begin at 5:30 at 721 W. New England Avenue.

