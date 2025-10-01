Sea turtle rescued with shell injuries ready for release in Satellite Beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A young sea turtle named Bugs is returning to the ocean on Wednesday after spending five months recovering at the Sea Turtle Healing Center at Brevard Zoo.

The center specializes in the care and recovery of injured sea turtles.

Bugs was rescued in April with serious shell injuries and has since made a full recovery.

The release is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Pelican Beach Park in Satellite Beach, and the public is invited to witness the event.

