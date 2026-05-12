Seagrass restoration efforts yield positive results in Indian River Lagoon

PALM BAY, Fla. — New monitoring data shows seagrass coverage and density are continuing to expand in the Indian River Lagoon, according to the St. Johns River Water Management District.

The district released its 2025 Indian River Lagoon seagrass monitoring data Tuesday during a Governing Board meeting.

According to the district, seagrass coverage increased from 9,924 hectares in 2023 to 17,042 hectares in 2025.

Officials said that is an increase of more than 7,000 hectares, or roughly 13,000 football fields.

The district said field data also showed improvement in seagrass density.

Mean transect length increased from 84 meters in 2023 to 124 meters in 2025. Mean transect cover increased from 3.95% to 10.77% during the same period.

“Combining aerial mapping with field transect data gives us a more complete picture of seagrass condition across the lagoon,” said Lorae Simpson, supervising environmental scientist with the St. Johns River Water Management District. “While increases in extent and cover are encouraging, sustained monitoring at multiple scales is critical to guide where and how we focus our management efforts.”

The district said the latest results reflect progress, but continued restoration, monitoring and management will be needed to support long-term recovery.

Officials said restoration efforts include water quality improvements, seagrass monitoring and coastal wetland restoration projects.

The district also pointed to several canal diversion projects designed to restore more natural water flow and reduce freshwater and nutrient pollution entering the lagoon.

Those projects include C-54, Fellsmere Main, C-1 and the recently completed Crane Creek/M-1 Flow Restoration Project.

“These results reflect meaningful progress and years of coordinated effort to improve water quality across the lagoon,” said Mike Register, executive director of the St. Johns River Water Management District. “While we’re encouraged by the trend, continued investment in restoration and science-based management will be critical to sustaining this momentum.”

Brevard County’s Save Our Indian River Lagoon Program is also advancing a muck dredging project north of the Eau Gallie Causeway.

Officials said the project targets decades of accumulated muck, which can contribute to nutrient pollution in the lagoon.

The district said it will continue long-term monitoring through aerial mapping every two years and annual transect surveys.

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