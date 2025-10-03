Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sentenced to 4 years in prison

Sean “Diddy” Combs was sentenced to four years in prison Friday after being found guilty of two counts of transportation for the purpose of prostitution.

The sentencing took place in federal court, where Combs made a personal plea to the judge, apologizing for his behavior and expressing remorse.

Despite his plea and the defense’s arguments, the judge imposed the sentence, citing concerns about Combs’ acceptance of responsibility.

Combs’ children also spoke in court, with Jessi Combs tearfully asking the judge to consider their father as a changed man deserving of a second chance.

The defense presented a video showing Combs interacting with his children, aiming to demonstrate his commitment to change and rehabilitation. However, the judge remained unconvinced of Combs’ full acceptance of responsibility for his actions.

Prosecutors highlighted the seriousness of the charges, emphasizing that the case involved not only prostitution but also allegations of violence against Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and another woman who testified under the pseudonym Jane.

In addition to the prison sentence, Combs was ordered to serve five years of supervised release and pay a $500,000 fine. He will receive credit for the time he has already served in prison.

