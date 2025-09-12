Search continues for dog, owner after Orlando woman attacked by pit bull

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Animal Services continues to search for a dog and its owner after an Orlando woman says she and her small dog were attacked by a pit bull in a shopping plaza.

Shirley Pasamanick says it came out of nowhere. She said, “All of a sudden my dog’s getting attacked.”

Surveillance video shows her screaming and her 14-year-old dog Sparky crying for help as she tried fighting off the pit bull.

“I had my cane I started beating him with the cane,” she said.

When that didn’t stop the big dog from attacking 14-year-old Sparky, Pasamanick, who weighs only 91 pounds, decided to bite it.

“I had my hands on his mouth and tried to open its mouth. And I couldn’t do it because I wasn’t strong enough, so I leaned down and bit him on the back of his neck,” she said.

Suddenly the dog stopped when its owner arrived. Pasamanick said he “grabbed his leash, walked away, didn’t check on us to see how we were.”

She doesn’t know the man who just walked away with his dog without saying a word.

She showed a bite mark and scraps from the attack. But the soon-to-be 70-year-old explained what really hurt her the most was that no one came to help. People just watched, leaving her on the ground to fend for herself, even after the dog left.

“I’d have felt better if someone would have helped me,” she said.

The attack has left her shaken physically and emotionally.

“He needs to be put down. Something has to be done. I was shaking for days after this happened,” she said of the dog.

Orange County Animal Control is investigating and patrolling the area.

Pasamanick ‘s son created a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for Sparky’s vet expenses.

