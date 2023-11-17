Search continues for missing mother of four as estranged husband faces new charges

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement officers in Lake County were out searching Friday for a missing mother of four from Winter Springs.

Shakeira Rucker hasn’t been seen since Saturday.

This new search comes as the man, police say is a person of interest in the disappearance, Cory Hill, faces several new charges in a separate case.

Watch: Shakeira Rucker’s family pushes for more agencies to aid in search

Hill is in jail after investigators say he shot into the apartment of his ex-girlfriend.

He is also the estranged husband of Rucker.

Watch: ‘I just want my mom’: Family of missing Winter Springs woman search for clues in Polk County

Surveillance video captured her leaving a restaurant in Davenport with Hill.

Investigators say the shooting happened 24 hours after Hill had dinner with Rucker.

Watch: Records show missing woman’s estranged husband served time for murder in Virginia

Rucker’s family has been calling on him to speak up.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group