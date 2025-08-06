Search for missing North Carolina teen Giovanni Pelletier intensifies

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The search for missing North Carolina teen Giovanni Pelletier is growing more urgent in Brevard County, with a group of volunteers joining the effort.

Giovanni Pelletier, 18, was last seen in Mims last Friday during a visit to relatives. He sent a text message to a family member saying ‘Help me,’ which raised concerns and initiated a search effort.

A non-profit called ‘We Are The Essentials,’ made up of former law enforcement and military personnel, has joined the search.

The group states that they have assisted in locating dozens of missing individuals throughout the state.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group