Search underway for man accused of shooting co-worker in Volusia County

PIERSON, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in a shooting investigation.

Deputies say they have a felony warrant for Augustin Hernandez Gonzalez, 45, for a charge of attempted homicide.

Gonzalez is accused of shooting his co-worker in Pierson on Friday. The victim was shot in the neck while sitting in a parked minivan.

Deputies say Gonzalez walks with a noticeable limp. He has a tattoo of a skull on his right hand and another of the Virgin Mary on his upper left tricep.

He has connections to the Pierson, Crescent City and Seville areas.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact detective Forster at CForster@volusiasheriff.gov.

