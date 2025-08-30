A man was shot in neck by coworker in Volusia County, according to sheriff’s

PIERSON, Fla. — When deputies arrived, they found a man injured in a shooting on Friday outside 653 Glenhaven Ave. around 6:20 p.m. in Pierson and detectives are now investigating the case.

The victim, an adult male, was found conscious and alert with a gunshot wound to his neck while sitting in the driver’s seat of a minivan parked in the driveway.

According to the report, the first deputy on scene applied pressure to the victim’s wound until additional units and EMS arrived. The victim was then transported to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition and is expected to recover fully.

Investigators have identified the suspect as a coworker of the victim, who allegedly approached the vehicle, shot the victim and then fled the scene.

Sheriffs say that the suspect has not been found, and the investigation is still ongoing.

As the investigation progresses, authorities are actively trying to find the suspect and understand the details of the shooting.

