Deputies found body of missing teen at Lake Roy in Winter Haven

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Update 4:45 p.m.:

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the body of the child from Lake Roy was found.

Original Story:

Polk County law enforcement is searching for a teenager who went missing while swimming in Lake Roy in Winter Haven.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Winter Haven Police Department and Polk County Fire Rescue, reported that the teen disappeared in the water.

Officials have deployed drones and helicopters to monitor the area. A marine unit is on-site with underwater sonar devices, and Polk County Fire Rescue has boats on the water equipped with side-scan sonar technology.

