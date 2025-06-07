Searing heat to continue in Central Florida over the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — The heat we have seen for the last few days will continue across central Florida.

Our high temperatures will range from 91 to 94 across the region, with the highest temperatures in Lake and Marion counties.

Our chances of rain have mostly dried up for now. One or two passing showers are possible, primarily along the coast this afternoon and evening. No severe storms are anticipated.

Rain chances will slowly increase over the next few days and peak in the middle of the upcoming week.

The tropics are quiet for now. We are seeing a lot of Saharan dust over the Caribbean that will inhibit tropical development for at least a week.

