‘Seas the Day’: UCF Rosen College hosts career fair

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re looking for a job in tourism and hospitality, now is the time to ride the wave to your career.

The University of Central Florida Rosen College of Hospitality is hosting a “Seas the Day” career fair this week.

The college expects over 800 UCF and Valencia College students and alumni to attend the event.

This is the first time that Valencia students will participate in the career fair.

Featured companies include Universal Orlando, Hilton, Marriot, Freeman and First Watch.

Many employers will conduct immediate and on-site interviews.

It will be on Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

UCF is known for its top global hospitality college in Orlando.

The city is a hub for the tourism and entertainment industry.

