ORLANDO, Fla. — The food festival will feature over 200 new cuisines for guests to try next month.

The Seven Seas Food Festival will have food stalls around the park with over 200 food and drink options.

Guests can enjoy the food festival with standard park admissions.

The festival will start on Feb. 2 and go until May 19.

Read: Dr. Phillips’ juice stand replica opens in Orlando’s Packing District

The food will highlight delicacies from Italy, Ireland, Brazil, Germany and Asia.

Some new food items that guests will be able to taste this year will include:

NEW Whisky Maple Bacon Cinnamon Roll: Soft Sweet Cinnamon Roll, Crispy Crumbled Bacon, Topped with Whiskey Maple Glaze

NEW Bangers and Mash: Guinness Sausage, Boursin Mashed Potatoes, Peas, Gravy

NEW St. Patrick’s Day Nachos: Crispy Potato Chips, Corned Beef, Cheese & Red Cabbage

NEW Tempura Battered Sushi: California Roll, Deep Fried and topped with Masago, Eel Sauce

NEW Deep-Fried Dumpling: Asian Vegetable Medley, Ponzu Sauce

NEW Boudin Balls with Remoulade Sauce: Cajun Rice Balls with ground Pork & Chicken, topped with Remoulade Sauce

Read: Experience downtown Orlando in a new light with ‘Prismatica’

The festival will also welcome all new markets, including an Indian, French, and vegetarian market. Each market will showcase its classic dishes.

The food festival will also have a series of concerts that will take place every Saturday and Sunday at the Bayside Stadium. This year’s headliners will include:

Ludacris (Hip-Hop)

Kool & The Gang (R&B/Soul)

Hoobastank (Rock)

Gloria Gaynor (R&B/Soul/Disco)

Gente de Zona (Latin)

Josh Turner (Country)

Warrant (Rock)

Grupo Niche (Latin)

Newsboys (Rock)

Night Ranger (Rock)

Corey Kent (Country)

Read: Applebee’s offering new yearlong Date Night Pass for $200

Click here for more information about the festival.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 25 SeaWorld food festival returns with new foods and beverages Café De Mar (SeaWorld Orlando)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group