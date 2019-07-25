  • SeaWorld area hotel evacuated after hair straightener starts fire in hotel room bathroom

    By: Sarah Wilson

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - More than 1,000 hotel guests were evacuated from their rooms after a hair straightener caused a fire in a hotel room bathroom around 9 a.m. Thursday, Orange County firefighters said.

    Firefighters said the fire was contained to the bathroom of a room on the seventh floor of the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld on Sea Harbor Drive.

    They said the fire was put out by the hotel’s sprinkler system, which prevented additional damage.

    Water damage was reported in several rooms on lower floors, firefighters said.

    No injuries were reported, and firefighters said hotel guests have been allowed back inside.

    This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News for updates.

