SeaWorld area hotel evacuated after hair straightener starts fire in hotel room bathroom

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - More than 1,000 hotel guests were evacuated from their rooms after a hair straightener caused a fire in a hotel room bathroom around 9 a.m. Thursday, Orange County firefighters said.
Firefighters said the fire was contained to the bathroom of a room on the seventh floor of the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld on Sea Harbor Drive.
They said the fire was put out by the hotel’s sprinkler system, which prevented additional damage.
Water damage was reported in several rooms on lower floors, firefighters said.
No injuries were reported, and firefighters said hotel guests have been allowed back inside.
#Photos from Sea Harbor Dr. Hotel room fire/smoke damage contained to 7th floor guest room bath after flat iron was left on. Over 1,000 hotel guests were evacuated briefly as a precaution. No injuries. Sprinkler put out the fire, preventing further damage. pic.twitter.com/BczeSBuRAC— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) July 25, 2019
The hotel sprinkler system worked quickly and kept the damage to the bathroom in the 7th floor guest room. Several rooms on lower floors had some water damage. @NFPA @usfire @NFSAorg @FLFireSprinkler pic.twitter.com/U0961hLh0Y— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) July 25, 2019
