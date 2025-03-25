SeaWorld Orlando could be fined after trainer hurt while working with killer whale

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando is facing a possible fine after an employee was hurt during a training exercise with a killer whale.

The Department of Labor said a trainer was not properly protected last September while working with the whale.

OSHA has proposed a $16,000 penalty.

SeaWorld now has 15 business days to comply with the fine or contest the findings.

