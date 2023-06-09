SeaWorld Orlando opens center focused on rehabbing, conserving coral colonies

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando celebrated the grand opening of its new SeaWorld Coral Rescue Center on Friday.

Officials said the center will provide a safe and stable home for coral colonies as they receive care from a team of SeaWorld’s coral experts.

The center features advanced aquarium lighting, filtration systems, a working laboratory, and rows of water tanks that serve as homes for the rescued coral.

Officials said the center will help bring the story of Florida’s dynamic reefs to millions of park guests each year, educating and informing them about threats to the unique Florida resource.

Read: Threatened species of Florida coral propagated in human care for the first time

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group