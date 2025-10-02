SeaWorld Orlando rehabilitates ‘Barber’ the manatee after injury from boat strike

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A manatee named Barber has been released back into the wild after recovering from a boat strike earlier this year.

Barber was released last week at Round Island Park near Vero Beach after gaining over 150 pounds during rehabilitation at SeaWorld Orlando.

Wildlife experts said Barber is now strong enough to make it on his own.

Barber’s rehabilitation at SeaWorld Orlando involved gaining significant weight to ensure he could survive independently in the wild.

The release took place at a location known for its natural habitat suitable for manatees.

