SeaWorld Orlando unveils holiday celebration with new shows and festive attractions

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando has launched its annual Christmas Celebration, transforming the park into a winter wonderland with millions of sparkling lights and festive displays, running to Jan. 5, 2026.

The event, included with park admission, features a variety of holiday-themed shows and attractions, including the new ‘Clyde & Seamore’s Countdown to Christmas’ and returning favorites like ‘Winter Wonderland on Ice’ and ‘O Wondrous Night.’

Officials said guests can enjoy strolling through the Sea of Trees, where sparkling trees dance to holiday classics, and experience the Holiday Reflections Fireworks Finale.

Mrs. Claus’ Magic Kitchen offers baking tips and seasonal treats, while Elmo’s Christmas Wish invites families to sing and dance with beloved characters.

The theme park announced that dinner with Santa is available from Nov. 14 to Dec. 24.

The celebration also includes special events for Hanukkah from Dec. 14 to Dec. 21, and Kwanzaa festivities from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

