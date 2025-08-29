SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream introduces first-ever fashion show

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a new addition: the first-ever Howl-O-Scream Fashion Show, featuring scare actors and the event’s new icon, Havoc.

The fashion show, which took place ahead of the event’s opening on September 5th, showcased the creativity and horror that guests can expect this year. Scare actors modeled looks inspired by the event’s five haunted houses and six scare zones, offering a chilling preview of the attractions.

“This wasn’t just a fashion show… it was a celebration of creativity, horror and five years of building Orlando’s scariest tradition,” said Cindi Miller, vice president of entertainment at SeaWorld Orlando.

The spooky event promises new haunted houses, including the Victorian-themed Widow’s Nest and the neon-lit nightmare of The Rave Yard.

Four all-new scare zones debut this year, including Ashes of the Forgotten, a scrapyard haunted by restless spirits, and Woodrot Hollow, a hiking trail stalked by swamp-dwellers.

