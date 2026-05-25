SeaWorld Orlando’s latest addition: Immersive Arctic experience for guests

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando officially opened its newest attraction, Expedition Odyssey: Fire & Ice, to all guests on Monday with a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new Arctic-themed experience first welcomed Annual Pass Members during preview days over the weekend before opening to the public on Memorial Day at 2 p.m.

SeaWorld says the attraction takes guests on an immersive Arctic adventure featuring erupting volcanoes, frozen landscapes, icy waters, and encounters with wildlife, including beluga whales, sperm whales, seals, and polar bears.

The experience combines cinematic visuals, storytelling, and motion ride technology inside a themed Arctic research station environment.

SeaWorld also highlighted its summer lineup, including the return of Electric Ocean on June 12, featuring nighttime entertainment, dance parties, and a new drone and fireworks spectacular.

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