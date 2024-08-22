‘A second life’: How Orange, Seminole Counties will recycle campaign signs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two Central Florida counties are helping to protect the environment after the Primary Election.
Seminole County and Orange County are recycling hundreds of plastic political campaign signs.
They will be converted into cleaner sources of energy.
Seminole County Solid Waste, the League of Women Voters of Seminole County, and PureCycle Technologies, Inc., are joining the effort.
Candidates and residents can drop off signs for free recycling at the Central Transfer Station in Longwood.
The drop-off will be through Sept. 3. It will operate from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Campaign yard signs will not be accepted in curbside recycling bins.
PureCycle will melt the materials down to be used for other things.
Orange County residents can also recycle campaign signs.
The county, in partnership with the City of Winter Park, the City of Orlando and the League of Women Voters, will have designated drop-off sites at various locations.
The signs will be sent to NuCycle and used to replace coal energy.
Wood and metal frames must be removed before donating.
Donations can be dropped off from Aug. 21 through Sept. 1
See the drop-off sites below:
Broadway United Methodist Church
406 E. Amelia St.
Orlando, FL 32803
First Unitarian Church
1901 E. Robinson St.
Orlando, FL 32803
Solid Waste Management
1028 Woods Avenue
Orlando, FL 32805
Porter Transfer Station
1326 Good Homes Rd.
Orlando, FL 32818
Cady Way Pool
2529 Cady Way
Winter Park, FL 32792
Mead Botanical Garden
1310 S. Denning Dr.
Winter Park, FL 32789
Winter Park Fire Department - Station 64
1439 Howell Branch Rd
Winter Park, FL 32789
