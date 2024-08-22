‘A second life’: How Orange, Seminole Counties will recycle campaign signs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two Central Florida counties are helping to protect the environment after the Primary Election.

Seminole County and Orange County are recycling hundreds of plastic political campaign signs.

They will be converted into cleaner sources of energy.

Seminole County Solid Waste, the League of Women Voters of Seminole County, and PureCycle Technologies, Inc., are joining the effort.

Read: 2024 Florida Primary: Elections results

Candidates and residents can drop off signs for free recycling at the Central Transfer Station in Longwood.

The drop-off will be through Sept. 3. It will operate from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Campaign yard signs will not be accepted in curbside recycling bins.

PureCycle will melt the materials down to be used for other things.

Read: Elections websites restored following ‘cyber incident’ in most Florida counties

Orange County residents can also recycle campaign signs.

The county, in partnership with the City of Winter Park, the City of Orlando and the League of Women Voters, will have designated drop-off sites at various locations.

The signs will be sent to NuCycle and used to replace coal energy.

Read: Madeline Soto case: Police have no plans to charge Jennifer Soto, sources say

Wood and metal frames must be removed before donating.

Donations can be dropped off from Aug. 21 through Sept. 1

See the drop-off sites below:

Broadway United Methodist Church

406 E. Amelia St.

Orlando, FL 32803

First Unitarian Church

1901 E. Robinson St.

Orlando, FL 32803

Solid Waste Management

1028 Woods Avenue

Orlando, FL 32805

Porter Transfer Station

1326 Good Homes Rd.

Orlando, FL 32818

Cady Way Pool

2529 Cady Way

Winter Park, FL 32792

Mead Botanical Garden

1310 S. Denning Dr.

Winter Park, FL 32789

Winter Park Fire Department - Station 64

1439 Howell Branch Rd

Winter Park, FL 32789

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group