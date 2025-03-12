Artic expedition ride coming to SeaWorld Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando is getting ready to open “Expedition Odyssey” this spring.

This new attraction is a mix of a fun ride and a chance to see real Arctic animals.

We’ve got to see what’s happening behind the scenes.

The park’s president, John Peterson, said, “We’re working to make everything fresh and new.” They’ve improved the animal habitats and added a special ride.

The main part of the attraction is a “flying theater.” It’s a ride that makes you feel like you’re flying through the Arctic. Conner Carr, who’s in charge of building the rides, told us, “We’re excited to use this building in a new way.”

You’ll see amazing pictures of ice and animals, feel like you’re moving, and even smell the Arctic air.

After you finish the ride, you’ll walk right into the animal area. John Peterson said, “You’ll get to see the real animals you just saw on the ride.”

You can see beluga whales and penguins swimming in a room that’s kept at a chilly 57 degrees.

If you’re 39 inches tall, you can ride “Expedition Odyssey”! It’s a ride that everyone in the family can enjoy together.

It opens this spring, so get ready for an adventure.

