SEE: Here are the 40 airports on the FAA’s list for flight reductions

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration announced it is reducing flights at 40 major U.S. airports.

WFTV has learned Orlando International Airport is included on that list.

The FAA’s decision could begin to impact travelers as early as Thursday.

According to the list, first obtained by ABC News, here are the airports (shown alphabetically) around the country that could see a 10% reduction in flights:

ANC Anchorage International

ATL Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International

BOS Boston Logan International

BWI Baltimore/Washington International

CLT Charlotte Douglas International

CVG Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International

DAL Dallas Love

DCA Ronald Reagan Washington National

DEN Denver International

DFW Dallas/Fort Worth International

DTW Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County

EWR Newark Liberty International

FLL Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International

HNL Honolulu International

HOU Houston Hobby

IAD Washington Dulles International

IAH George Bush Houston Intercontinental

IND Indianapolis International

JFK New York John F Kennedy International

LAS Las Vegas McCarran International

LAX Los Angeles International

LGA New York LaGuardia

MCO Orlando International

MDW Chicago Midway

MEM Memphis International

MIA Miami International

MSP Minneapolis/St Paul International

OAK Oakland International

ONT Ontario International

ORD Chicago O`Hare International

PDX Portland International

PHL Philadelphia International

PHX Phoenix Sky Harbor International

SAN San Diego International

SDF Louisville International

SEA Seattle/Tacoma International

SFO San Francisco International

SLC Salt Lake City International

TEB Teterboro

TPA Tampa International

Airports Impacted by FAA Flight Reductions ABC News has obtained a list of the 40 U.S. airports impacted by the FAA's reduction in flights. (ABC NEWS)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group