Showers, storms will linger tonight; see your weekend forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. — More active weather is on the way Friday evening and into the upcoming weekend.

A stationary front in North Florida continues to draw moisture northward and into the area.

Showers and storms will again be slow to wind down Friday evening. Morning lows will be in the mid 70s.

Orlando this weekend (WFTV)

Rain and storm chances will be about 60% for both Saturday and Sunday, with the highest chance for activity along Interstate 4 and east of I-4.

Highs will be in the low 90s.

The unsettled weather pattern will continue into much of next week.

UCF game day forecast (WFTV)

