See Video: Troopers investigate truck fire on Florida Turnpike

By Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Troopers are at the scene of a car fire that happened on the Florida Turnpike in Orlando.

The Toyota Tundra was driving southbound just past the State Road 417 exit when it became engulfed in flames.

The pickup truck caught fire around 7:38 p.m. on Tuesday.

The driver, a 33-year-old Orlando man was able to escape the pickup truck and was not injured in the fire.

Troopers said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

