Self-driving shuttles will get faster, expand within Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Beep, the operator of Altamonte Springs’ CraneRIDES shuttle service around the Altamonte Mall and Crane’s Roost Park, said it would be launching a newly expanded shuttle system that will deliver passengers to and from the city’s SunRail station.

Company executives said the new service would begin operations in January.

The Phase 3 expansion to the city’s SunRail station represents an additional mile for the SUV-size vehicles, which began carrying passengers in 2023. The expansion will also include the north side of Crane’s Roost near the Majesty Building, commonly known as the “I-4 Eyesore.”

The land around that building has been developing rapidly with new apartments, plus office and retail space as the city grows its downtown core.

“We’re simply excited that our residents and our businesses will have another way to get east and west in our city,” City Manager Frank Martz said.

The new vehicles Beep and the city are purchasing for this rollout are considered the next generation of self-driving shuttles. Whereas the traditional Beep cars travel up to 15 mph, the new generation will top out around 45 mph.

Altamonte Springs will be the first city in North America to get this technology, with Atlanta also planning to launch a shuttle line in its downtown in January.

In time, Martz said, all the CraneRIDES shuttles will be rotated out to this next generation.

Martz said the new technology will be part of the city’s Global Innovation Lab outreach to local students interested in STEM fields.

“These projects prove that autonomous public transit is no longer tomorrow’s promise. It’s today’s reality,” Beep CEO Kevin Reid said.

Funding for the expansion is being provided by the state.

