Self-professed religious leaders charged in abusive multi-million-dollar scheme, investigators say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A federal grand jury has indicted David Taylor and Michelle Brannon on charges of forced labor and money laundering, targeting victims across multiple states, including Florida.

The indictment alleges that Taylor and Brannon led the Kingdom of God Global Church, formerly known as Joshua Media Ministries International, where they operated call centers in Michigan, Florida, Texas, and Missouri.

Investigators said these centers were used to exploit victims for labor without pay.

“Combating human trafficking is a top priority for the Department of Justice,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “We are committed to relentlessly pursuing and ending this scourge and obtaining justice for the victims.”

U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. for the Eastern District of Michigan emphasized the collaborative effort, stating, “A case like this is only possible through a concerted effort with our federal partners across the country and the non-governmental agencies who provide victim support.”

According to the indictment, Taylor and Brannon compelled their victims to work at their call centers and as personal servants, referred to as “armor bearers,” who were subjected to strict control and harsh conditions.

The victims were allegedly forced to live in call center facilities or ministry houses and were not allowed to leave without permission.

Investigators said they were subjected to psychological abuse, sleep deprivation, and other forms of punishment if they failed to meet Taylor’s demands.

The organization reportedly received millions of dollars in donations, which were used to fund a lavish lifestyle for Taylor and Brannon, including the purchase of luxury properties and vehicles.

Taylor and Brannon were arrested in North Carolina and Florida as part of a nationwide operation.

They are set to appear in court in Durham, North Carolina, and Tampa, Florida, respectively.

